Ukraine's interior minister said Russia was shelling areas in the southern region of Kherson from where people were being evacuated on Tuesday after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, and that two police officers had been wounded.

"The Russian military continue to shell territory where evacuation measures are being carried out. An hour ago, two police officers were wounded in the area. Shelling continues at the moment," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told Ukrainian television. He also warned about the increased danger posed by mines because of rising water levels. (Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)