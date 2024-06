Ukraine's general staff said on Monday that Kyiv's forces had hit three Russian surface-to-air defence systems in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight.

It said "successful strikes" were launched at an S-400 system in Dzhankoi and two less advanced S-300 systems near Yevpatoriya and Chornomorske.

An immediate shutdown of the systems' radars was recorded after the strikes, as well as detonation of ammunition in the area, it said on Telegram. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)