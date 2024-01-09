Ukraine has been repelling massive Russian cyber attacks on state payment systems for the second week in a row, senior lawmaker Danylo Hetmantsev said on Tuesday.

Hetmantsev, who is heading the parliamentary committee for finances, taxes and customs, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian hackers tried to destroy systems vital for the Ukrainian budget payments, adding that the attacks were successfully repelled. He also said that some minor access restrictions for users from abroad were possible. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Olena Harmash; Editing by Alex Richardson)



