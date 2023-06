The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in a Russian-occupied area of southern Ukraine has been "totally destroyed" and cannot be restored after a detonation inside the engine room, Ukraine's state hydroelectric company said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said separately that up to 80 settlements were at risk of flooding after what he described as the destruction of the station's dam by Russian forces. (Reporting by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by by Timothy Heritage)