Four women suing influencer Andrew Tate in London for rape and assault allegations said Wednesday a UK request for his extradition from Romania stemmed from similar claims by "other women" in Britain.

A Romanian judge on Tuesday ordered the US-born Briton and his brother Tristan be sent to the UK to face the latest accusations, but only once after a separate Romanian criminal case against them is finished.

They face charges there of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

The pair, who deny all the claims, were arrested again in Romania on Monday on a European arrest warrant, issued following a request from Bedfordshire Police in southern England.

The force, which covers Tate's hometown of Luton, said Tuesday the warrant resulted from "an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking".

The women pursuing UK civil court action against Tate welcomed the development, while criticising British prosecutors for deciding not to charge the social media figure with sex offences in 2019.

"We understand that this extradition request was made because of criminal complaints of sexual assault made by other women, and not because of the complaints we made almost a decade ago," they said in a joint statement.

They added UK authorities "have, at last, done the right thing" but that they were "still disappointed and distressed" that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had not acted sooner.

The CPS makes the final decisions on prosecuting cases in England and Wales after reviewing police evidence.

The women said a four-year probe -- by Hertfordshire police, also in southern England -- into their claims resulted in the force "believing that the evidential test for prosecution had been met".

They noted the CPS decision not to prosecute allowed Tate to relocate to Romania, where he allegedly committed new serious crimes.

"This might not have happened if the CPS had taken our complaints seriously," their statement added.

"Last year, we asked the CPS to reconsider its decision. It refused to do so."

The CPS did not respond to a request to comment.

It has previously defended its decision, saying the claims were fully investigated and did not meet its legal test for a realistic prospect of conviction.

A Bucharest court on Wednesday announced the Tate brothers could remain free from custody while they await trial, but subject to judicial supervision.

That requires them to appear before authorities regularly and forbids leaving the country.