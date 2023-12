The British public's expectations for inflation in the coming 12 months dropped to their lowest level for two years although for the longer run they ticked higher, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

Median inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 3.3% in November from 3.6% in August's survey. But for expectations of inflation for five years' time, they rose to 3.2% from 2.9% in August - a one-year high. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)