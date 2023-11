Transaction volumes were up 1.42% year-on-year in the week leading up to Black Friday, data from Barclays showed on Friday.

Barclays says it sees nearly half of Britain's credit and debit card transactions.

It said its research found that 34% of consumers plan to shop in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales this year, increasing to 50% for those aged 18-34. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)