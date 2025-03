British lenders approved 66,189 mortgages in January and net mortgage lending of 4.207 billion pounds ($5.31 billion) was the highest since September 2022, Bank of England data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 65,650 approvals and 3.55 billion pounds of new lending during the month.

Annual consumer credit growth slowed to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December, the lowest since May 2022. ($1 = 0.7928 pounds)

