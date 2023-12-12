Uber and Carrefour are teaming up to allow drivers of the ride-hailing company to access the French supermarket chain's charging points for electric vehicles, the companies jointly announced on Tuesday.

Uber is investing 300,000 euros ($323,400) to allow its VTC (tourist vehicle with driver) drivers using EVs to charge their cars at Carrefour Énergies' stations in France, the companies said in a statement.

VTC drivers using Uber's application will also have access to preferential rates on Carrefour's charging network from Jan. 1, they added.

($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; editing by Jason Neely)



