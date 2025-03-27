Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it would take additional actions if necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of financial markets, as it assesses risks to inflation from recent market developments.

The arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu had caused strong market volatility.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has convened to review financial market conditions and has implemented measures to support its tight monetary stance, the bank said in a statement.

