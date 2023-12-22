Switzerland will introduce the minimum tax rate for large multinational companies agreed by the OECD and G20 member states from Jan. 1 to prevent the erosion of the tax base in favour of other countries, the Swiss government said on Friday.

The tax rate will be implemented in the form of a national supplementary tax, said the government, which added that it will decide on other elements of the OECD/G20 regulatory framework at a later date.

