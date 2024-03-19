The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Tuesday said there was a need for action in the area of capital regulation following Credit Suisse's collapse and takeover by UBS last March.

"In particular, the SNB recognises a need for action in the areas of early intervention, capital and liquidity requirements, and resolution planning," it said its 2023 annual report.

"It is participating at both national and international level in the ongoing debate about regulatory adjustments."




