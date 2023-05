Sweden still hopes to be a member of NATO by the time of the alliance's summit in Vilnius in July, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Friday.

"We should be able to be members before then and it is the government's ambition that will be the case," he told a news conference with his Spanish counterpart.

Sweden's accession to NATO has been held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)