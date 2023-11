Spain's top equity benchmark rose to its highest since May 2018 on Monday, following an almost 23% rally year-to-date that makes the index one of the best performing in Europe.

The IBEX was up by 0.36% in Madrid by 1042 GMT, broadly in line with gains in the STOXX Europe 600. The region-wide index is up 8.5% so far this year.