Spanish conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo's will seek a parlimentary vote on Sep. 26 and 27 to become prime minister, Spanish lower house speaker Francina Armengol said on Wednesday.

Feijoo, whose People's Party got the most seats but failed to win an absolute majority in a national election last month, was nominated by King Felipe on Tuesday to try to form a government.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will seek another term in office if Feijoo fails in his attempt.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Emma Pinedo and John Stonestreet)



