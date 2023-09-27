Spanish conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo failed on Wednesday to secure enough votes in the lower house to become prime minister.

Feijoo, whose People's Party had won the most seat in an inconclusive election in July, failed to convince enough legislators from other parties to back him to win an absolute majority.

Spanish law allows him to try again on Friday when a simple majority would be enough for him to be elected prime minister. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Belen Carreno and Emma Pinedo, editing by Aislinn Laing)



