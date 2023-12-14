Slovakia has unblocked the movement of lorries across its border with Ukraine after three days of restrictions, Ukraine's border service said on Thursday.

Slovak hauliers blocked truck traffic from Ukraine on Monday, demanding the introduction of transport permits for Ukrainian vehicles. Protesters on the Polish-Ukrainian border had the same demand.

"As of 19:30 (17:30 GMT) December 13, the Slovak side partially resumed crossing operations to enter its territory," the border service said on Facebook.

The service said 28 trucks were cleared to leave Ukraine at the Uzhhorod crossing on Thursday morning.

Due to an almost month-long blockage of the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish hauliers, a significant number of lorries have used Slovakian border crossings to cross into the EU.

Ukrainian infrastructure ministry data showed late on Tuesday that about 350 lorries had passed through a road crossing on Ukraine's border with Poland since Polish truck drivers lifted their blockade on Monday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Christina Fincher)



