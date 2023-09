Slovakia's deficit will run above 5.5% of gross domestic product in the coming three years without changes to fiscal policy, the state's Council for Budget Responsibility said on Friday, as it called on the next government to tackle imbalances.

The outlook from the council comes ahead of a Sept. 30 election. Slovak budgets have faced growing pressure as spending on increased benefits and to help ease the strain of high energy prices on households rises.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)