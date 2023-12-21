PHOTO
Russia has established "comprehensive interaction" with North Korea and is continuing its course of "strategic partnership" with India and China, the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, told a briefing of foreign military attaches on Thursday.
He said NATO's activity in Eastern Europe and the "accelerated integration" of Sweden and Finland into the U.S.-defence alliance were negatively affecting the situation in Europe, "with prospects for increased confrontation". (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)