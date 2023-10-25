The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was not concerned by China increasing the capabilities of its nuclear arsenal, stressing Moscow's "advanced strategic partnership" with Beijing and China's sovereign right to ensure its own security.

China has launched its first nuclear-powered guided missile submarines, according to the Pentagon's latest report on China's military, giving it land and sea attack options that were once the sole province of U.S. and Russian vessels. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)



