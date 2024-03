Russian troops have captured the village of Tonenke in eastern Ukraine, about 8.5 kilometres (5.2 miles) west of Avdiivka, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian Army General Staff said it had repelled 14 Russian army attacks near six villages in the eastern Donetsk region, including Tonenke. (Reporting by Filipp Lebedev and Yuliia Dysa Editing by Andrew Osborn)