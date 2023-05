Russia hit a military target in Ukraine's western region of Khmelnytskiy in air strikes early on Monday and rescuers are still fighting to contain fires, the regional governor said.

"At the moment, work is continuing to contain fires in storage facilities for fuel and lubricants and munitions," the Khmelnytskiy regional governor's office wrote on the Telegram messaging app. (Reporting by Olena Harmash; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heirtage)