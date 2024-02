Russia has launched more than 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones at targets in Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Thursday.

Ukraine has received advanced air defence systems, including several units of the Patriot system, from Western allies throughout the invasion, enabling it to shoot down more missiles. (Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)