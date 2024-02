Russian troops have captured the Ukrainian village of Stepove, about 11 km (7 miles) northwest of Avdiivka, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday it had withdrawn troops from Stepove and Sieverne, two villages that had a total pre-war population of fewer than 100 people.

Russia captured the town of Avdiivka earlier this month, its first major gain since taking Bakhmut last May.

(Reporting by Reuters)