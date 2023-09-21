The recent rise in energy prices is more a structural shift than a transitory shock, posing an upside risk for inflation, European Central Bank policymaker Martins Kazaks told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Thursday.

Kazaks said he was "quite satisfied" with the current level of interest rates but he was not ready to say this is the peak and a rate cut in the first half of 2024, as expected by some market players, would be premature.

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai; writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Mark Heinrich)




