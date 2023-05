ANKARA - Progress was made in talks on the Black Sea grain deal held in Istanbul by the deputy defence ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine as well as U.N. officials, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The parties agreed to continue four-way technical meetings on the deal, which is set to expire on May 18, the ministry said in a statement.

