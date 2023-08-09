The official website of the royal family underwent an update today to reflect the current titles of various members of the royal family. Notably, references to Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" title have been removed.

While Prince Harry retains royal titles, he will no longer be addressed as "His Royal Highness."

While the website still acknowledges Queen Elizabeth II as the reigning monarch and occasionally refers to now-King Charles III as "the Prince of Wales" and Queen Camilla as "the Duchess of Cornwall," the palace has clarified that updates are being made in phases.

In a statement reported by a news outlet, Buckingham Palace explained, "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."

Although Prince Harry has not publicly commented on this alteration to his title, the change is not unexpected. After stepping back as senior royals in January 2020, Buckingham Palace announced, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Presently residing in Montecito, California, the Sussexes have chosen a non-working royal lifestyle. Instead, they have embarked on various media ventures, including a book, a podcast, collaborations with Netflix, and diverse charitable initiatives through their entity, Archewell.

