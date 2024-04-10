Stuttgart-based sportscar maker Porsche delivered 4% fewer vehicles globally in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023, it said on Wednesday, citing a challenging market in China and customs-related delivery delays in North America.

Global deliveries stood at 77,640 cars worldwide, Porsche said, with deliveries down 24% and 23% year-on-year in China and North America, respectively.

In Germany, Porsche's home market, deliveries rose 37% to reach 11,274 vehicles.

Porsche delivered 16,340 vehicles in China and 15,087 in North America over the same period. (Reporting by Louis van Boxel-Woolf, Editing by Rachel More)