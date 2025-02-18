Productivity in Britain's economy, one of its major weak points, recovered partially in the fourth quarter of 2024 but was down compared with a year previously, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said output-per-hour worked increased by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, partially reversing a 1.1% drop in the third quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, output-per-hour was down 0.8%.

The productivity data are subject to greater-than-usual uncertainty because the data source for hours worked, the Labour Force Survey, is subject to sample size problems that have decreased the reliability of labour market data.

