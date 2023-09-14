Activity in the Norwegian economy is expected to slow down in the upcoming winter period after increased growth in the third quarter, a central bank business survey showed on Thursday.

The quarterly survey provides key input for the central bank, which last month said it expected to hike rates again in September.

"Overall, contacts expect somewhat higher activity in Q3. As in previous surveys, the increase reflects a sharp rise in oil services and solid growth in services," Norges Bank said in a statement.

"At the same time, the decline in construction activity is accelerating and sales volumes in retail trade are falling. Contacts expect overall activity growth to slow in Q4," it added.

Norges Bank, which since September of 2021 has gradually raised rates to 4.0% from zero, will announce its next monetary policy decision on Sept. 21. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto, Louise Rasmussen)



