Norwegian headline inflation is forecast to rise by 4.1% in 2024, down from an increase of 5.5% last year, a publicly appointed commission said on Friday.

Consisting of members from labour unions, employers' federations and Statistics Norway, the commission's conclusions will influence the outcome of Norway's annual round of collective bargaining.

Workers' pay can influence future inflation and is closely monitored by the Norwegian central bank when interest rates are set.

Core inflation, which excludes changes in taxes and energy prices, is expected to be 4.4% this year, above the central bank's long-term target of 2.0%, the wage commission predicted. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)



