Polish Deputy Finance Minister Artur Sobon hopes that the situation around the zloty will calm down as there are no reasons for the currency to weaken, he told catholic radio on Thursday.

Poland's currency has been in rapid descent, dropping 4% after Polish rate-setters unexpectedly slashed borrowing costs by 75 basis points last week, but it rebounded slightly on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)