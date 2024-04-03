NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday the members states will discuss an accord to increase support to Ukraine in a more predictable way to send the message to Russia that it cannot win the war.

At the start of a NATO summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg told reporters that Ukraine needs more and new money from NATO over many years.

However, he declined to comment on a possible $100 billion aid fund for Ukraine specifically.

