Traders on Wednesday scaled back bets for a September interest rate hike in the euro area following much weaker-than-expected business activity data from Germany, Europe's biggest economy.

Money market futures now price just a 40% chance of a quarter point rate hike from the European Central Bank next month, compared with roughly a 60% chance priced in ahead of the data.

German business activity contracted at the fastest pace for more than three years in August, a preliminary survey showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)



