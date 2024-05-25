Meta Platforms has offered to limit the use of certain data from all advertisers on its Facebook Marketplace platform, as part of amendments to the proposals accepted by the Competition Market Authority (CMA) in November, the regulator said on Friday.

The CMA had accepted commitments from Meta in November that would prevent the social media giant from "exploiting" its advertising customers' data.

Those proposals included giving competitors that advertise on its platforms the ability to opt out of having their data used for improving Facebook Marketplace.

The British competition watchdog has accepted the proposed changes on a provisional basis and is inviting views from interested third parties on the matter. The consultation closes on June 14.

Other changes, if any, to Meta's proposals, accepted earlier, were not disclosed.

Amazon.com in November also committed to not using marketplace data from rival sellers to ensure an even playing field for third-party sellers.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)