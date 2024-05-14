London stocks gained some ground on Tuesday led by advances in the personal goods sector amid labour market data that showed wages grew stronger-than-expected, though a basket of mixed corporate updates kept investor optimism in check.

The benchmark index FTSE 100 was up 0.2% and the midcap FTSE 250 index edged 0.1% higher.

"A lot rides on CPI from the US tomorrow but we should prepare for some kind of consolidation," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, adding that he did not "expect a big move."

British wages excluding bonuses grew by a stronger-than-expected 6% in the first three months of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Still, money markets see a 50-50 chance of a June rate cut.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said Britain's labour market remains tight by historical standards despite some signs of a rise in unemployment and a gradual slowdown in the pace of pay growth.

Shares of personal goods led the gains among sectors, rising 1.5% as Watches Of Switzerland got a hike in target price from Goldman Sachs.

Vodafone rose 2.9% after the telecom operator met market forecasts for the year to end-March.

Flutter Entertainment dragged the travel and leisure sector to the bottom with a 1.7% drop after the largest online betting company reported its first quarter results.

Anglo American reversed course and was down 1.6%. Investors in both companies said BHP Group is likely to sweeten its $43 billion takeover offer for the second time.

Currys rose 9.3% to the top of FTSE 250 after the electricals retailer raised its annual profit forecast.

DCC dropped 4.9% and was the top loser on the blue-chip index after the support service provider reported a 10.6% fall in the annual revenue. (Reporting by Pranav Kashyap and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)



