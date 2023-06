Lithuania is purchasing two NASAMS air defence systems for Ukraine, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said in a video statement released late on Tuesday.

"They will be delivered to Ukraine at the nearest possible time", said Nauseda, who is visiting Kyiv on Wednesday.

The contract was signed on Tuesday between Lithuania, Norway and the Norwegian producer Kongsberg Gruppen, he added. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik)