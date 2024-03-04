The Kremlin said on Monday that the content of a leaked conversation between German officials about potential strikes on Crimea proved Western countries were participating in the conflict in Ukraine.

In an embarrassing incident for Berlin, which is under pressure to supply missiles to Kyiv, a recording of leaked talks was posted on social media on Friday.

Germany said it believed the recording featured an "intercepted" conversation in the air force division but could not tell whether or not it had been edited.

"The recording itself suggests that the Bundeswehr is discussing substantively and specifically plans to strike Russian territory," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The conversations "once again highlight the direct involvement of the collective West in the conflict in Ukraine," he said.

Peskov was speaking as the German ambassador to Russia was summoned to the foreign ministry in Moscow.

Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff left the ministry building without giving any comment, Russian news agencies reported.

Kyiv has long been clamouring for Germany to provide it with Taurus missiles, which can reach targets up to 500 kilometres (about 300 miles) away.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far refused to send the missiles, fearing that it would lead to an escalation of the conflict.