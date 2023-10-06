The Kremlin on Friday repeated its assertion that the Russian military does not strike civilian targets in Ukraine, after the death toll from an air strike on the village of Hroza in northeastern Ukraine rose to 52.

Rescue workers scoured the rubble for bodies after what Kyiv said was one of Moscow's deadliest attacks on civilians since its invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia strikes Ukraine's military infrastructure, as well as concentrations of troops and the country's military leadership. (Reporting by Reuters)



