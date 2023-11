Brokerages J.P.Morgan and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised their forecast for UK's economic growth in 2024, a day after British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced a cut in the National Insurance rate.

J.P.Morgan raised its growth forecast to 0.4% from 0.2% expected earlier, while Goldman Sachs changed its forecast to 0.7% from 0.6% earlier.

