Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir and Slovakia Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok discussed ways to increase joint investments, according to a chamber statement run by the Jordan News agency, Petra, on Saturday. Korcok last week started a visit to Jordan for the first time, heading an economic delegation.

During a meeting with Korcok, Jaghbir explained that joint investments are feasible, especially that the Kingdom has well-developed industries in the field of renewable energy while Slovakia is known for its developed industries of batteries and energy storage. Jaghbir stressed the importance of the Slovak market for Jordan’s exports to reach different markets of the countries of the European Union. He also noted that Jordan can act as a gateway for Slovak products to reach the markets of the Arab Gulf countries and Iraq.

The joint commercial exchange volume is still below expectations, said Jaghbir, describing it as "still very modest". During his visit to the country, Korcok addressed participants of Jordanian — Slovak Business Forum that was held in Amman saying, this is an “Excellent opportunity to initiate direct contacts between our businesses”, according to the website. The forum was co-organised by Amman Chamber of Industry and Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency.

