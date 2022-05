MILAN - Italy's Treasury said on Monday it set up a new framework for managing the cash balance on the account held by the Economy Ministry (MEF) at the Bank of Italy, adding the new system will go live soon.

"Thanks to these regulatory and technical-operational changes, the MEF simplifies for all the actors involved the execution of lending or borrowing cash management operations," it said.

(Reporting by Alessia Pé, Editing by Cristina Carlevaro)