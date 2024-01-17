Italy's Iveco said on Wednesday it won a contract worth more than 300 million euros ($326.07 million) to supply over 400 electric buses to the city of Rome, its largest order for zero-emission vehicles in the country.

The first deliveries are expected by the end of this year, while all the remaining buses will be supplied by mid-2026, the truck and bus maker in a statement.

The contract also includes a 10-year full-service maintenance plan for each bus, it added.

($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)



