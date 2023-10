The jobless rate has remained between 4.1% and 4.3% all year with the economy at or very close to full employment, where just about everyone who wants a job has one. It is also close to the all-time low of 3.9% reached just over 20 years ago during the country's so-called Celtic Tiger boom. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

