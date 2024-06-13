Social media
Home page>WORLD>UK and Europe>Incensed Conservatives o...
ELECTION

Incensed Conservatives oust leader over RN alliance bid in France

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

A mass revolt broke out among Republican heavyweights after Ciotti announced his deal with the RN on TV on Tuesday

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 13, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
FRANCEELECTION
PHOTO
French conservatives on Wednesday said they had removed their leader Eric Ciotti for trying to strike an electoral alliance with the far-right National Rally (RN), although he insisted he was still in the post.
The Republicans’ political committee had voted unanimously to oust Ciotti, MP Annie Genevard said, adding that the party “will present candidates to the French public with clarity and independence” at snap polls called by President Emmanuel Macron for June 30 and July 7.
“I am and remain the president” of the party, Ciotti retorted in a post on X, calling the committee’s decision “a flagrant violation of our statutes” that was illegal and void.
A mass revolt broke out among Republican heavyweights after Ciotti announced his deal with the RN on TV on Tuesday.
He closed the party headquarters near the National Assembly lower house for the day after the political committee called an emergency meeting, saying there had “never been any meeting planned at the HQ this afternoon”.
Ciotti claimed the move was for staff safety “after receiving threats”.
The politician from Nice in southeast France “was no longer president from the second he made this insane decision” to announce an alliance with the RN, senior lawmaker Aurelien Pradie had earlier told broadcaster France 2.
Long a “party of government” bringing presidents like Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac to power, the Republicans have been squeezed between President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists and the far right since 2017.
Leaders have struggled to chart an independent course, at times allying with Macron’s minority government to pass key laws and at others threatening censure motions.
After Macron on Sunday announced snap elections in the wake of his own European vote battering, Ciotti on Tuesday declared he had made an electoral deal with the RN — taking much of his own party by surprise.
“In politics, the answer isn’t coalition deals, little pacts made behind closed doors to secure constituencies,” said Laurent Wauquiez, Republican president of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.
“We try to convince people, we may fail to convince people. But we do it clearly and with a spine,” he added.
“The Republicans have to communicate their ideas simply but clearly in this legislative battle.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

WEATHER

Athens Acropolis shut after earliest heatwave

Athens Acropolis shut after earliest heatwave
Athens Acropolis shut after earliest heatwave
DEFENSE

Germany plans revamped military service model

Germany plans revamped military service model
Germany plans revamped military service model
POLITICS

UK's Labour pitches for power with promise of growth

UK's Labour pitches for power with promise of growth
UK's Labour pitches for power with promise of growth
ECONOMY

Using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: how it could work

Using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: how it could work
Using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: how it could work
AID

Britain to announce up to $310mln in Ukraine aid

Britain to announce up to $310mln in Ukraine aid
Britain to announce up to $310mln in Ukraine aid
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Greece must reform to protect tourism, ombudsman says

Greece must reform to protect tourism, ombudsman says
Greece must reform to protect tourism, ombudsman says
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Tesla reported to police in Sweden over alleged illegal electrical work

Tesla reported to police in Sweden over alleged illegal electrical work
Tesla reported to police in Sweden over alleged illegal electrical work
TRADE

Berlin: encourage constructive EU talks with China on car tariffs

Berlin: encourage constructive EU talks with China on car tariffs
Berlin: encourage constructive EU talks with China on car tariffs

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi Multiply Group’s Omorfia acquires parent company of N.BAR, 1847

2.

UAE's Tendered raises $30mln from Aramco unit, A.P. Moller, other investors

3.

World’s millionaires ready to spend nearly $800mln on Abu Dhabi, RAK homes

4.

Sultan Al Jaber elected chairman of Abu Dhabi AI company Presight Holding

5.

Saudi’s IsDB signs $150mln financing deal with Tajikistan to boost energy production

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Macron says does not want to give far right 'keys to power' in 2027 polls

2

France's conservative Republicans party fraying over potential far-right pact

3

French parties rush to seek alliances ahead of snap election

4

Macron news conference over snap elections postponed to Wednesday: aide

5

Far-right forecast to win French snap election

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

DEBT

Saudi eyes tax incentive to lure more investors to debt market

Saudi eyes tax incentive to lure more investors to debt market
Saudi eyes tax incentive to lure more investors to debt market
INTEREST RATE

UAE and Qatar keep interest rates unchanged in line with US Fed

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Saudi Fisheries secures $5mln banking facility from Riyad Bank

ACQUISITION

UAE EGA's acquisition of Leichtmetall fully funded by green loan

LATEST NEWS
1

Musk convincing Tesla investors to back his pay. Now he must persuade a judge

2

Olympics: Messi says he won't play for Argentina at Paris Games

3

US says Hamas seeks changes to ceasefire plan; Hamas denies proposing new ideas

4

Indian shares at all-time highs in global rally on US rate cut hopes

5

Sharjah Department of Human Resources, NAFIS collaborate to empower job seekers

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds