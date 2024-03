HSBC on Friday said it now expects the Bank of England (BoE) to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in June, versus its earlier expectation of cuts beginning in August.

The brokerage maintained its forecast of one rate cut per quarter from August onwards, taking bank rate to 3.50% by the end of 2025.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)