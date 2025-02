The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) on Friday said that gold held in London vaults totalled 8,535 metric tons at the end of January, down 1.7% from the previous month.

There were also 23,528 tons of silver held, down 8.6% from December, the LBMA added.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)