German car parts manufacturer Continental on Monday said it will cut jobs in its automotive division as part of a plan to save 400 million euros ($427.96 million) per year from 2025. The number of staff reductions was not immediately clear, but it will amount to the "mid-four-digit range," the company added. ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

