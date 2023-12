Germany's government has agreed at least initially not to declare an emergency situation which would suspend self-imposed rules on net new borrowing for next year, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday after coalition parties reached a budget deal. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Alexander Ratz Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Miranda Murray)

