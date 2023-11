The number of unemployed people in Germany rose in line with analysts' expectations in November, Labour Office figures showed on Thursday.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work increased by 22,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.702 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the total to rise by 22,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate grew to 5.9% from 5.8% in October. (Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Holger Hansen, editing by Rachel More)